BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Beats Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to Enter Finals

PV Sindhu, India's two-time Olympic winner, advanced to the finals of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Saturday after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals 21-15, 15-21, 21-19. On Sunday (November 5), the reigning world champion and two-time Olympic medalist will meet South Korean An Seyoung.

Sindhu will compete in this event for the third time. She won the championship in 2018, making her the only Indian to do it. The world number seven Indian has an overall head-to-head win-loss record of 12-8 versus the world number three Japanese.

Sindhu has been in excellent form since winning bronze at the Olympics in Tokyo. She had reached the semifinals of her previous three competitions, the French Open, the Indonesia Masters, and the Indonesia Open—before entering the BWF World Tour Finals. In March, she finished runner-up in the Swiss Open.

Sindhu and her Japanese opponent met for the 21st time on Saturday, and Sindhu now leads the head-to-head series 13-8. In the day's last round, Lakshya Sen will face defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals.