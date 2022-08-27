BWF World Championships 2022 Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Semi-Final Match Highlights: Indian Duo Clinch Maiden Bronze Medal

India's star duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost 22-20, 18-21, 16-21 to Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in the Men's Doubles Semi-Finals of the BWF World Championships 2022 at Tokyo.

Satvik-Chirag, who won the first game 22-20, could not maintain the same level in the next games. Despite losing the first game, the world number 7 Malaysian duo, Phunju, bounced back and defeated the Indian duo.

Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy became the first Indian pair to win a men's doubles medal at the BWF Championships, and they also became the first Indian tandem to reach the men's doubles semi-finals on Friday.

Tremendous display by India's badminton🏸 pair Satwik and Chirag as they clinch a BRONZE at the World's🥉🇮🇳



Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty become 1⃣st Indian pair to win a medal in the men’s doubles competition at the World Championship 🌎🏆🏅#BWFWorldChampionships#BWC2022 pic.twitter.com/IfwpDndjsF — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 27, 2022

It is also India's second World Championships medal in the doubles category, with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa securing bronze in the women's doubles in 2011.

