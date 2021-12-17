BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Loses To Tai Tzu-Ying, Storms Out of Tournament

Defending champion PV Sindhu was defeated after she lost in straight games to world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles quarterfinals at the BWF World Championships on Friday.

Sindhu was tried to defend the title she won in 2019, while the 2020 edition of the competition was canceled due to COVID-19. On the other hand, Sindhu was defeated by the Chinese Taipei opponent, losing 17-21, 13-21 in 42 minutes.

Sindhu seemed to have struggled to match Tai Tzu's speed, court protection, and drop shots, as she has in previous matches while generating some solid cross-court smashes.

Sindhu, who also committed several errors during the game, tried to catch up, but she was able to do so at one point during the second game and quickly ran out of the game.

It was a one-sided game, with Sindhu's mini-resurgences not enough to save her.

Kidambi Srikanth, on the other hand, became the third Indian to reach the semi-finals of the BWF Worlds in men's singles with a dominant 21-8, 21-7 triumph against Mark Caljouw (The Netherlands)