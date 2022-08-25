BWF World Championship 2022: Satwik Sairaj - Chirag Shetty Enter Quarter Finals, Saina Nehwal Out Of Tournament

Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal was eliminated from the World Championship on Thursday after losing to Thailand player Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Saina lost the first game by 17-21. However, Saina bounced back in the second game and leveled the match. In the third and deciding set, Busanan came back to lead and defeated Saina 21-13.

On the other hand, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advanced to the quarter-finals of the World Badminton Championship men's doubles. The Indian star pair defeated the Danish pair of Jeppy Bay and Lasse Molhede 21-12, 21-10 in 35 minutes in the pre-quarters.

Earlier, the Indian duo defeated the Guatemalan players and entered the pre-quarterfinals. Satvik and Chirag will face Japanese duo Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the quarter-finals.