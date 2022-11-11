Buzz: Is This Why Sania Mirza Left Shoaib?

There have been reports that Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have called off their wedding. And now it appears that the rumours of their divorce have been true.

According to some media reports, the divorce rumours have taken a new turn. According to reports, the major cause of Malik and Mirza's relationship is a Pakistani model named Ayesha Omar. She is the same model with whom Malik had a bold photoshoot.

Following the photography, Malik was asked on a Pakistani TV channel about his wife Sania's response to the photo shoot, to which he did not respond. There are rumours that Sania has discovered Malik cheating on her with Ayesha. However, Sania and Shoaib Malik did not comment on the situation.

"They are now formally divorced. I can't say much more than that, but I can confirm that they have split," stated reports citing a member of Malik's management team in Pakistan.

In April 2010, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik married in a star-studded ceremony. In Dubai, the couple recently celebrated their son's birthday. Malik posted the photos on social media.

