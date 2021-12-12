Buzz: David Warner Joining RCB, Here's Why

The Australian cricketer David Warner always kept his fans thrilled by singing, dancing, and even morphing his face into prominent Tollywood actors' faces to imitate movie sequences.

However, relations between him and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, turned sour. With SRH not even keeping him for the IPL 2022 season, everyone assumed Warner would no longer entertain his fans in the same manner he used to.

But he proved everyone wrong, as following Australia's convincing win over England in the first Ashes match of the 2021-22 season, the southpaw turned to Instagram and uploaded another morphing video.

In the recently released song 'Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda' from the upcoming film Pushpa, the opener transforms his face into the face of South Indian cinema actor Allu Arjun.

Test captain Virat Kohli commented on that video, asking Warner, "Mate, are you OK?" to which David Warner was responded and commented: "@virat.kohli a little sore but I know you mean in my head, never alright."

While many people loved the funny banter, many speculated whether it was a hint of the Australian joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team.

It is well known that RCB does not have a skipper, with Kohli standing down from the position, and if the team is able to get Warner in the super auction, he could potentially lead the side and even be a successful opener.