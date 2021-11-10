Bumrah, Kohli Rested For New Zealand Series

Rohit Sharma has been selected as India's new T20I captain, with the BCCI announcing a 16-member team for three T20Is against New Zealand starting November 17, 2021.

Senior players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the T20Is.

KL Rahul has been named team vice-captain, and Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel have received their first international call-ups.

Avesh Khan, a young pacer who had an outstanding performance in the IPL, is also part of the squad. Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the squad after being dropped for the T20 World Cup. Shreyas Iyer, who was a stand-by player during the World Cup, has been re-added to the team, which also includes the return of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the IPL 2021's best run-getter and Orange Cap winner.

Also Read: Star India TRPs Highest On T20 World Cup Match Between These Two Teams

Kohli, Shami Bumrah, and Jadeja have been performing at a high level since India's tour of England in August, followed by the IPL and the T20 World Cup in the UAE. The motivation for giving them a vacation appears to be that India will go on a long trip to South Africa beginning in December, and the squad might greatly benefit from giving its top players a much-needed rest so they can freshen up and be ready for the SA tour.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.