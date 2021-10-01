Bubble Fatigue: Chris Gayle Opts Out of IPL 2021

Punjab Kings star player Chris Gayle has opted to leave the IPL owing to "bubble fatigue," said on Thursday. In the second phase of IPL 2021, Gayle has played two games for the squad and now wants to rest up before the T20 World Cup, which begins next month.

"I have been a part of the CWI bubble, the CPL bubble, and the IPL bubble over the last several months, and I want to recharge and refresh myself," Gayle said in a statement released by Punjab Kings.

"I want to take a vacation in Dubai and refocus on assisting the West Indies in the T20 World Cup." Thank you to the Punjab Kings for allowing me to take this time off. My thoughts and prayers are always with the squad. Best wishes for the next games," Gayle added.

The Punjab Kings' head coach, Anil Kumble, stated that the team accepted his choice.

Gayle is expected to remain in Dubai before joining the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup.