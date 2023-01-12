Brilliant Comeback For Kuldeep Yadav: Twitterati Hails Spinner After His 3-Wicket Haul

India took control of the second One-Day International against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, with their spinners taking quick back-to-back wickets and keeping visitors in trouble.

On the penultimate delivery of the 17th over, Kuldeep Yadav made the key breakthrough for the Men in Blue, trapping in-form Kusal Mendis plumb in front of the wicket. The batsman appeared to be well set on 34 off 34 balls, but Kuldeep Yadav did not give chance to Kusal Mendis.

Dasun Shanaka was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav after scoring only two runs. Charith Asalanka was dismissed for 15 runs by Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep Yadav conceded 51 runs and took three wickets in his ten overs.

Brilliant Kuldeep !!

He cannot be dropped from team...

Very few team have the privilege of a chinaman bowler of this caliber.#INDvsSL #kuldeepyadav pic.twitter.com/5v8xYPg7aW — Ajeet Mishra (@AjeetMishra01) January 12, 2023

Also Read: Malaysia Open 2023: HS Prannoy Enters Quarter Finals