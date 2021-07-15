Bridgestone India joins PV Sindhu, MC Mary Kom and Udayan Mane in Wishing Indian Olympic Contingent

Hyderabad: Bridgestone India’s brand ambassadors and members of the Indian Olympic contingent Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, and Udayan Mane today wished their co-team members the very best in the forthcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. All these sporting icons have worked hard towards the aim of achieving a podium finish at the forthcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Mary Kom and PV Sindhu’s journey of overcoming hardships and pursuing their dreams no matter what is also well reflected in Bridgestone India’s Chase Your Dream campaign. Bridgestone India’s brand ambassadors are an inspiration to Indians from all walks of life. In a virtual event, these sports icons were joined by Bridgestone India’s Managing Director wishing the India contingent success and laurels in Tokyo.

Also Read: In a First, Tokyo Olympics Athletes To Wear Medals On Their Own

“We are truly honored to be associated with our brand ambassadors and it is a matter of pride that Mary Kom will be one of the Indian flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. They not only epitomize virtues that Bridgestone India strongly stands for but also hold incredible power and influence to enthuse millions of Indians across the country who struggle to achieve their goals, more so during these very taxing times. We believe that harboring a strong culture of sports and investing in our people will contribute towards the creation of better individuals leading to a holistically developed society.” said Mr. Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

Team Bridgestone is an epic example of sheer determination to Chase your Dreams and succeeds despite all challenges and the campaign calls upon Indians to cheer them as they gear up to win big in Tokyo.

“My journey with Bridgestone has been eventful and a memorable one. Through my journey, I want to communicate to all my fellow athletes ready to represent India that sports are not for the faint-hearted, especially boxing as a female athlete. The journey is never short of roadblocks. Bridgestone is a brand known for its strength and endurance, and it has risen to the cause of encouraging every upcoming athlete’s sportsman spirit and it resonates deeply with me.” said Padma Vibhushan MC Mary Kom

“As Bridgestone India’s first brand ambassador I feel thrilled and responsible to talk about my journey and all the tough lessons that have led up to achieving success in the international arena. I would want more Indians to step up to this challenge and via this platform, I am honored to be associated with Bridgestone India to spread this message of determination and perseverance. Bridgestone has a strong sports lineage which is further strengthened with their Worldwide Olympic Partnership and we want more Indian athletes to conquer the global Olympic stage.” said Padma Bhushan P.V. Sindhu.

On how the Covid pandemic affected her training and absence of spectators at the venue P.V. Sindhu said “ There was enough time for training. I learned a lot more. Had it not been the pandemic, the otherwise busy badminton schedule used to force us to travel a lot leaving little time for special training. Though all Indians will be supporting us virtually we miss Indian fans in the stadium “

“We have launched ‘Chase Your Dream’ campaign in India and are proud to be associated with these sports personalities who help us connect with our target consumers in a very special way

that relates to the core spirit behind any sport. There is certainly a lot of toils, struggle, and lesser known ‘chase your dream’ stories of these athletes, who have exhibited tremendous endurance and performance to reach the world stage.” said Mr. Deepak Gulati, Executive Officer Marketing & Solutions, Bridgestone India.