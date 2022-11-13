Breaking:Few Indian Cricketers to Retire After T20 World Cup Debacle

Following India's loss to the semi-final in the T20 World Cup 2022, the Men in Blue faced criticism. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the T20I setup will undergo significant changes. He suggested that some of the older players, such as captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, may consider retiring from the format, and that Hardik Pandya will now take on a more active role in leading the team.

"There may be some retirements as well, you never know. This is not the time to consider it. You get away from it, think about it a lot, but there are a lot of players in their mid-30s who would consider their position for the Indian T20 team."

Meanwhile, BCCI sources said that "Nobody is ever asked to retire by the BCCI. It is a personal choice. However, with only a few T20Is scheduled in 2023, the majority of the seniors will focus on ODIs and Test matches during that cycle "

"You are not required to announce your retirement if you do not wish to. The majority of the seniors will not be playing T20 next year "the source explained.

