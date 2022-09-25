Breaking News CSK Captain to Retire From IPL, Announcement Today: Reports

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni made an announcement on Facebook that he would make a big announcement on social media at 2:00 PM on Sunday (September 25).

Meanwhile, fans in the comments section are predicting that the news might be related to Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League.

It is worth noting that Dhoni stated at the commencement of CSK's final IPL 2022 match that he would return to the IPL in 2023. He wants to say goodbye to the fans, particularly those in Chennai, by playing in front of them one final time.

As a result, Facebook live may or may not be about his retirement. If he does decide to retire, he will do so after IPL 2023, not earlier since Dhoni will not violate his vow to return to the yellow jersey after IPL 2022.

Dhoni may make a business announcement, such as the opening of a new store, the release of a new film through his production company, or anything else.

Only on Facebook can you watch his LIVE Facebook session at 2 p.m. IST.