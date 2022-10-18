Breaking: Meet New BCCI President

BCCI President 2022: Roger Binny, a former star of the Indian cricket team and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team is appointed as the 36th BCCI President. Roger Binny's appointment was declared official at the BCCI Annual General Meeting, which was held on October 18 ( today) at Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is replaced by Binny. It is known that Roger Binny was the only candidate to file nomination for BCCI's president position.

Binny was a former national selector and president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) beginning in 2019. Expectations are high this time around as Binny becomes the leader of the nation's cricket board.

The 91st annual general meeting of the board was attended by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the outgoing president Sourav Ganguly, vice-president Rajiv Shukla, and treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal. Binny's selection makes him the first former World Cup champion to serve as BCCI president.

Here are the new office bearers:

BCCI president: Roger Binny

Secretary: Jay Shah

Vice- President: Rajeev Shukla

Treasurer: Ashish Shelar

Joint Secretary: Devajit Saikia

IPL Chairman: Arun Dhumal

PC@Twitter and Google