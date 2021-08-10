Brazilian Footballer Neymar Dating Social Media Influencer Bruna Biancardi?

Brazilian footballer Neymar had set his mind on social media influencer Bruna Biancardi. According to reports, the Paris Saint-German(PSG) player recently sparked speculation that he was dating Biancardi after the two were photographed together in Ibiza.

Neymar recently shared an Instagram photo of himself in Ibiza with friends Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, and Leandro Paredes. Biancardi was apparently introduced to Neymar's friends, and she was even seen with their wives, including Messi's wife, Antonela Rocuzzo.

Messi and Rocuzzo hosted a dinner last week, and Di Maria's companion Jorgelina Cardoso shared a photo of the WAGs on social media, in which Biancardi was spotted wearing the same outfit she had Instagrammed earlier that day.