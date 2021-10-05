Brands Have to Shell Out Lakhs to Advertise During India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup

Since the day the ICC announced the T20 World Cup schedule, most of them have been waiting for the heated rivalry match between India and Pakistan. This match is set to take place on October 24th in the UAE.

The tickets for the match were also sold out like hotcakes. Seats in all sections of the stadium, including Premium, Pavilion East, Platinum, General, and General East, were sold out on the Platinumlist Website.

According to current information, the event's official broadcaster, Star Sports, has already attracted 14 sponsors. The 10-second advertisement rates for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match are also surpassing all prior records.

The T20 World Cup's live broadcast partner is looking for Rs. 25-30 Lakhs for a ten-second advertisement. It is worth mentioning that this is the most expensive price for any sporting event ever broadcast on Indian television.

Not only Star Sports, but the ICC is also making lucrative arrangements with Indian sponsors