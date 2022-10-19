Asia Cup 2023 will be staged in a neutral location, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday. After Jay Shah's statement, Pakistan fans threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup in 2023.

After the BCCI's 91st Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, Shah assured the media that the Asia Cup would take place at a neutral location. "This is what I'm saying as ACC President. They cannot come here, and we (India) cannot either."Asia Cup matches have previously taken place at neutral sites."

According to a senior PCB source reported in DNA, "The PCB is now prepared to make tough choices and play hardball since it is also aware that if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team games, the ICC and ACC events would have to suffer commercial liabilities and losses."

Since the executive board of the ACC, not the president, decided to grant the hosting rights, the PCB is unsure in what capacity Jay Shah made the announcement that the ACC would like to move the Asia Cup from Pakistan to the UAE. The PCB sources said that Ramiz Raja will write a letter to the ACC requesting that a meeting of the ACC board be called in Melbourne early next month to review Shah's comments.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan will play the T20 World Cup 2022 match on Sunday (October 23).

Here are the fans' reactions:

When NZ refused to play matches in Pakistan,we defeated them in WC due to great Spirit of Pakistan team💚.Refusal of India will cost them on 23 Oct because now it's a matter of self respect for Pakistan.Before refusal Ind vs Pak was just a match.Just wait&watch.#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Cd6EnBLHWe — ༺✿𝘼𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙩 ✿༻ (@CreativeGirl464) October 18, 2022