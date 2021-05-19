Boycott China's 2022 Winter Olympics: US To Rest of World

The United States of America, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has called for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Tuesday, blaming China for human rights violations and claiming that world leaders who participate would lose their moral authority.

U.S. politicians have been more outspoken about an Olympic boycott or venue reform, and have slammed American corporations, claiming that their silence on what the State Department calls a genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China is aiding the Chinese government.

"What I propose and join those who are proposing is a diplomatic boycott in which lead countries of the world withhold their attendance at the Olympics," said Pelosi. "Let's not honor the Chinese government by having heads of state go to China," she added.

Attempts by the US to intervene in China's domestic affairs over the Olympics were doomed to fail, said Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu