Boxing, Weightlifting Dropped From Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, Confirms IOC

Boxing and weightlifting have been dropped from the preliminary list of sports for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. And, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the sport will need to improve in terms of financial transparency and governance in order to make the cut.

The IOC announced that the disciplines of skateboarding, sports climbing, and surfing, which debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have been included in the preliminary sports program for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

However, weightlifting, boxing, and modern pentathlon did not make the cut of the original 28 sports and must achieve specific requirements in 2023 to be included, IOC President Thomas Bach said at the end of an executive board meeting in an online press conference.

The initial program will be approved during an IOC session in February. The three sports that have been excluded will be considered for re-inclusion in the IOC session in 2023.

Skateboarding, climbing, and surfing made their Olympic debuts in Tokyo this year, despite the Games being delayed by a year due to COVID-19, and were a big hit with young people.

Weightlifting and boxing's absence is a big setback since their international federations are struggling with governance, money, and corruption difficulties and have been repeatedly warned by the IOC to improve or face losing their Olympic slots.

To re-enter the Olympics, both will need to enhance their financial transparency and governance.