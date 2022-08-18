Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Pictures in Wheelchair Goes Viral, Fans Worried

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was seen using a wheelchair at Miami International Airport, which raised concerns about his health. Mike Tyson has been battling back pain and was recently seen walking on a stick in New York. According to reports, Tyson is suffering from sciatica flare-up and was forced to use a wheelchair to relieve pressure on his injured back.

The report added, however, that the extent of the injury is not serious and that it is instead an "occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike." In a recent episode of his podcast, HotBoxin, the former heavyweight champion discussed his life expectancy and stated that he was approaching his "expiration date."

On the other hand, Mike Tyson pictures in wheelchari surfaces online fans are worrying about this health.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson’s health failing him and says his ‘expiration date may come really soon’

Mike Tyson is pictured in a wheelchair at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica.

Tyson, 56, is regarded as a boxing legend around the world, and he used to run the show. He was the undisputed champion of the boxing circuit until he retired in 2005 after losing to Kevin McBride.

Tyson, on the other hand, returned to the ring in November 2020 for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr., which was ruled a draw.