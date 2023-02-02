Team India will host Australia in a four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning on February 9. The two bitter rivals will meet for the first time this year in a red-ball series that will be critical for both teams. Ahead of the Test series, let's look at the Border Gavaskar Trophy history and winners list.

Border Gavaskar Trophy History:

The Indian cricket team met Australia in 50 Test matches between 1947 and 1996. The prestigious competition was renamed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 1996 to honour Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia captain Allan Border's record-breaking accomplishments. Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border were the first players to achieve 10,000 runs in Test cricket, and they dominated the longest format for a long period.

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-2021:

Despite of injuries and the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, team India defeated Australia for the second time in two years in a Test series to retain the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Indian cricket team, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, defeated the hosts by three wickets in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane to win the four-match series 2-1. As a consequence, the visitors made history by being the first team to defeat Australia at The Gabba in almost 32 years.

Surprisingly, Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by bowling India out in the pink ball Test for their lowest Test score of 36. However, India stunned the world by winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Meanwhile, the third Test in Sydney finished in a thrilling tie. In the final and fourth Test with Rishabh Panty's heroic efforts, India won the fourth match and wins the series.

Border Gavaskar Trophy winners list:

1996-97: India 1-0

1997-98: India 2-1

1999-00: Australia 3-0

2000-01: India 2-1

2003-04: Drawn 1-1

2004-05: Australia 2-1

2007-08: Australia 2-1

2008-09: India 2-0

2010 -11: India 2-0

2011-12: Australia 4-0

2012-13: India 4-0

2014-15: Australia 2-0

2016 – 17: India 2-1

2018-19: India 2-1

2020-21: India 2-1

Also Read: IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Hails Shubman Gill For His Maiden T20I Century