NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India has sacked KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Test team for the upcoming test matches and announced Team India squads for the remaining two Test matches Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the three-match ODI series against Australia.

The test squads remain the same, however, will not have a vice-captain for the Test team following KL Rahul's poor performance which has been below par over the past year.

India’s Test squad for the third and the fourth Test matches:

Rohit Sharma (Captain),

K L Rahul,

Shubman Gill,

Cheteshwar Pujara,

Virat Kohli,

KS Bharat (wk),

Ishan Kishan (wk),

Ravichandran Ashwin,

Axar Patel,

Kuldeep Yadav,

Ravindra Jadeja,

Mohd. Shami, Mohd.Siraj,

Shreyas Iyer,

Suryakumar Yadav,

Umesh Yadav, and

Jaydev Unadkat.

The ODI squad : Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian side as Captain for the 1st ODI due to Rohit Sharma’s Absence. India’s top Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is rested for the upcoming tests and ODIs and K.L. Rahul has been rested for the upcoming ODIs. (Inputs from BCCI website)

