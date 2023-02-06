Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Schedule, Squads, Venue and Streaming Details

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: In forthcoming India vs Australia Series 2023, both teams will face off in four test matches and three one-day internationals. After defeating Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the Test and ODI series, the men in blue appear to be in terrific form. The victor of the India-Australia Test Series will be awarded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

In the previous three Border-Gavaskar Trophy test matches, India won the championship at home in 2016 -17, in Australia in 2018-19, and again in 2020/21, all by a 2-1 score in four-match series.

Australia is aiming to win the title and to the losing streak in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, the 'Men in Blue,' who are now ranked second in the world and may have their best-available squad at their disposal, will be eager to secure their position in the World Test Championship grand finale.

Here are the all details regarding Border Gavaskar Trophy:

India vs Australia Test series schedule:

1st Test: February 9: India vs Australia 1st Test, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

2nd Test: February 17: India vs Australia 2nd Test, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

3rd Test: March 1: India vs Australia 3rd Test, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

4th Test: March 9: India vs Australia 4th Test, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

At what time the matches will start?

The four-match Test series will start at 9.30 AM IST

Where to watch India vs Australia Test series?

On TV: The Border Gavaskar Trophy will be telecasted on Star Sports Network

Online: The live streaming of the Border Gavaskar Trophy will be available on Disney + Hotstar

Squads:

India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), and R. Ashwin.

Australia:

Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, and Todd Murphy

