Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Players Likely to Replace Injured Shreyas Iyer

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the first Test against Australia, which is set to begin on February 9 in Nagpur. Iyer is unlikely to be fit for the first Test since he has not fully healed from his back ailment.

Due to a back ailment, Shreyas Iyer was forced to withdraw from the three-match ODI series against New Zealand and was directed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. Despite receiving injections, Iyer is still experiencing lower back pain, and the NCA has ordered the middle-order batsman to rest for at least two weeks. Iyer is unlikely to attend the Indian team camp in Nagpur before the first Test match on February 2nd, and will instead rehab at NCA.

Iyer’s absence might give a chance to Suryakumar Yadav or Shubman Gill. If Suryakumar Yadav gets the chance he will debut in Test match

Meanwhile, all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja will report to the Indian team camp in Nagpur on February 2. The Indian team members have been instructed to report on February 2nd. Jadeja cleared his match fitness after participating in a Ranji Trophy game for his home team against Tamil Nadu.

