Bollywood Celebrations React to India-Pakistan Match Result

T20 World Cup 2022: On Sunday, India defeated Pakistan by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia. The pendulum swung both ways in today's Ind v Pak T20 encounter, as luck favoured bowlers from both teams. But it was Virat Kohli who kept his cool when wickets tumbled on the other end and led India to victory. He struck an undefeated 82 runs to help India cross the finish line. In the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya stated that Kohli's innings was one of the best he had ever seen!

Virat Kohli demonstrated once again to lit up the T20 World Cup 2022 with a magnificent innings of 82 not out in 53 balls against Pakistan in the Super 12 match on Sunday, October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli basked in the adoration of over 90,000 spectators at the MCG after delivering a fantastic knock to destroy Pakistan's ambitions in their T20 World Cup opener.

Fantastic win against Pakistan 🔥 Chase master for a reason @imVkohli 🥺

An early celebrations started for Indians with this win 💥#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/tpLhSk8Wh7 — Kiran Abbavaram (@Kiran_Abbavaram) October 23, 2022

Fantastic win by the Indian cricket team today! One of the most gripping matches between India and Pakistan!

This is why we love cricket! Never fails to excite us! King Kohli for the win! 🙌🏼💯#KingKohli #INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/rhkcRrVy2J — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) October 23, 2022

OMG ! This game tonight 🤩 Had my heart beating like crazy. What a fantastic win by the boys in blue 💙 Wow @imVkohli Love your spirit & Wow to the entire team 💃 Happy Diwali to all the smiling faces out there 🤗🎁❤️ #INDvsPAK2022 #WorldCup2022 #HappyDiwali #ting pic.twitter.com/1dpLtYByun — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 23, 2022