This Bollywood Actress Was Madly in Love With Virat Kohli

Mrunal Thakur revealed that she was once deeply in love with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. She also mentioned her passion for cricket, which she dedicated to her brother. She also remembers cheering for Team India from the stands while watching a live match with him.

Mrunal has been cast opposite Shahid Kapoor in the sports movie Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film named jersey.

In an interview, she said, "There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli." I got interested in cricket because of my brother, who is a huge fan. I remember watching a match live at a stadium with him about five years ago. I recall wearing a blue jersey and supporting Team India. Today, I am a part of a cricket-themed film called Jersey. It's a wonderful coincidence."

Mrunal is engaged in a lot of projects. She will co-star in Umesh Shukla's comedy 'Aankh Micholi' with Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, and Abhimanyu Dasani.

Mrunal also announced on Instagram earlier this week that she had joined the cast of the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Thadam.' She will play a police officer in the film, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur.