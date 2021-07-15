Bodyguards of Anushka and Kohli Salaries More Than Top Company CEOs

The yearly pay of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's bodyguard, Prakash Singh alias Sonu, will surprise you; The duo now considers him family.

Anushka and Virat are extremely private individuals who are always surrounded by bodyguards. Prakash Singh aka Sonu had been with Anushka long before she married Virat.

The yearly salary of Prakash Singh would astound you. According to sources, his annual CTC is Rs 1.2 crore.

Prakash is more than a bodyguard to Anushka; he is a family member. He has been working with Sharma for a long time and continues to do so today, it is learnt.

Despite having his own protection, Prakash also protects Virat Kohli during public appearances. During Anushka's pregnancy, Prakash made every effort to assure her safety.

Currently, the couple is in the UK and shared pictures of their six-month-old daughter Vamika recently.