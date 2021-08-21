Bob Marley-inspired Kit Release Crashes Ajax Website in Minutes

It’s no news that Eredivisie giants Ajax planned to release the Bob Marley-inspired kit for their 2021-22 season. They tried to keep it a secret and hidden from the fans but that didn’t happen as there were many spoilers and leaks. Many media houses shared a sneak-peak into the kit even before it was announced by Ajax.

But now the wait is finally over. Ajax launched their Bob Marley kit and you can purchase it online on their official website. It came as a surprise that Ajax couldn’t even access their own website. They had no choice but to follow the queuing system as the site crashed in minutes. Fans were excited to make the purchase and due to high traffic, the site crashed.

The kit was launched on Friday and became available for purchase. It is inspired by the fan anthem 'Three Little Birds’ and is being loved by the fans. Ajax announced the launch and shared a clip on Twitter. “Introducing our new 21/22 third jersey, inspired by our collective love for Bob Marley and his Three Little Birds,” captioned Ajax.

Introducing our new 21/22 third jersey, inspired by our collective love for @BobMarley and his Three Little Birds. pic.twitter.com/YiPUS7AR19 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 20, 2021

Football fans are in love with the video clip. The post on Twitter has 87.3k likes and has been retweeted around 35.2K times. The comment section is filled with praises and love from excited fans. “Loved the shirt. As a Marley fan, I can’t wait to buy it. The site should give me access though,” commented one fan under the post.

“Release the tracksuit and it's done out here. My Christmas day, birthday, anniversary, and birth of my son's day outfits are sorted,” wrote another fan.