Black Caps Spinner Ajaz Patel Rewrites History With 10 Wickets in Ind Vs NZ Test

The ongoing second Test match between India and New Zealand seems like India vs Ajaz Patel. Ajaz Patel remembers his name for his incredible achievement of picking all 10 wickets in the first innings of the second Test.

He is only the third bowler in history to accomplish this most elusive of feats. He joined the Jim Laker and Anil Kumble club.

Ajaz maintained his excellent bowling performance from Day 1 when he took four wickets. Ajaz put Indian batsmen under pressure once again on the morning of the second day of the current Test against India, spinning a web around them to claim the last six wickets.

Ajaz finished with 10 wickets for 119 runs in 47.5 overs. India were all out for 325 runs in the first innings, with Mayank Agarwal scoring 150 runs. Axar Patel also contributed a valiant half-century, his first in international cricket.

Anil Kumble appreciated Ajaz Patel for his special effort and tweeted that " Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ"

Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

Here are other reactions:

One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021