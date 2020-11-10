Big Change In India's Tour Of Australia Team | BCCI Revises Squad | Rohit Back To Tests | Kohli On Paternity Leave

The BCCI has announced major changes to the teams for India's Australia tour. The cricket board which had already announced the list for different formats of the game has now come up with a new list considering the fitness conditions and performances of some of the players in IPL tournaments.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy who was considered for T20 series for Australia earlier this year has been removed from the squad due to the pain in his shoulders, instead pacer Nataraj has been included in his place.

As per the updates from the cricket board we learn that star batsman Virat Kohli will not be available for the team after the first test. Virat will be returning to India to be with his wife as the delivery date of his pregnant wife is around the same time.

The BCCI has stated that as Rohit Sharma is yet to gain his fitness completely he will be rested for one dayers and T20 games but is selected for test matches. The talented wicket keeper and Batsman Sanju Samson has been selected as a standby wicket keeper for one day matches.

The injured pacer Ishanth Sharma who is getting treated in Bangalore will join the test squad after his recovery. Wriddhiman Saha also suffered injuries during the IPL tournament. The selection board has said that a decision about his inclusion will be taken in the coming days.

Besides, Nagarkoti who is also undergoing treatment, will not be available for the Australian tour.

Following are the list of the players who are currently present in the selected squad.

T20 squad: Virat kohli ( captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, K L Rahul, (Vice captain and wicket keeper), Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson ( wicket keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sunder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer , Manish Pandey, T. Natarajan.

One Day squad: Virat kohli ( captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, K L Rahul, (Vice captain and wicket keeper), Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson ( wicket keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer , Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Chateshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(Vice captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Shaini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj