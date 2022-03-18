Big Blow For Lucknow Super Giants as Mark Wood Opts Out of IPL 2022

Mark Wood, England's fast bowler, will miss the IPL 2022 after suffering a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week in North Sound.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Wood has been ruled out of bowling for the time being in a medical report obtained by the Super Giants from the ECB. The team has not yet decided on a successor.

Wood was selected by the Super Giants at the IPL auction in February for INR 7.5 crore. Wood's participation in the IPL, though, was called into question after he pulled out of the first Test last week after only bowling 17 overs due to an elbow injury.

