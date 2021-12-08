A Big Blow To Indian Team Ahead Of IND vs SA Series

As the date for India's tour of South Africa approaches, it has been learned that many players, including Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill, and Ishant Sharma, are likely to miss the series due to injuries. These players had recently played in the home Test series between India and New Zealand.

With the core group of players now likely to miss the event owing to injury, the selection committee led by Chetan Sharma will aim to give fresh players a chance.

Based on the report, Jadeja has a ligament tear, Axar has a stress fracture, Gill's shin ailment has reappeared, while Ishant Sharma, who missed the Mumbai Test due to a side strain, will also miss the South Africa Tests.

During the first Test match in Kanpur, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury. He was diagnosed with a swelling in his forearm after getting tests. He has been advised to rest and will consequently miss the second Test in Mumbai.

In a press statement issued before the Mumbai Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that due to fitness difficulties, Ajinkya Rahane did not play the match.

However, because South African grounds aren't known for assisting spinners, the Men in Blue won't be affected too much by the absence of Axar and Jadeja. Furthermore, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav will remain on the team.

Beginning December 26, India will travel to South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs as possible.