Big Blow For England And Mumbai Indians, Deets Inside

Jofra Archer will miss the entire summer of international cricket for England after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back, adding to the fast bowler's injury woes that have kept him out for the previous year.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board, Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the English season. The ECB mentioned that "no timetable for his comeback has been established and that a treatment plan will be devised following more specialist opinions over the coming days."

Archer last played for England in a T20I vs India on March 18 last year in Ahmedabad before he had to undergo two operations on his elbow. Archer did not compete in last year's competition in the United Arab Emirates. Archer hasn't played international cricket since March 2021

Also Read: IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Date,Time and Venue

This month, he hoped to play for his English county side, Sussex. Despite knowing about his unavailability for the IPL 2022 season, Mumbai Indians (MI) spent Rs. 8 crores to purchase Archer at this year's mega auction with the aim of locking him in their roaster for the future. However, this latest setback will raise questions about whether Archer will be fit and firing for the 2023 season.