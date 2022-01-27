Big Bash League: Sixers Team Wants Covid Free Players For Their Final Match, Check How Other Cricketers Respond

The Sydney Sixers have advanced to yet another Big Bash League (BBL) final and are one step away from winning their third title in a row. The Sixers are already the most successful BBL team, having won the title four times, but they are keen to add another trophy to their collection. However, the team players were infected with Covid-19, and assembling 11 players for the final match against Perth scorchers became a difficult challenge for the Sixers team.

In response to the same issue, experienced all-rounder Daniel Christian posted a tweet on Thursday "Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium. Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup. DM if keen *no test cricketers"

The comment area is filled with fans' funny replies. AB de Villiers, Christian's former Royal Challengers Bangalore colleague, and England bowler Jofra Archer also replied.

I’m keen if u can guarantee me my 4 overs? — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 27, 2022

Do I have to pay subs? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the final match will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, with the Scorchers expected to be favourites due to the absence of numerous Sixers players.