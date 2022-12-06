Big Bash League 2022: New Zealand All-Rounder Joins In Hobart Hurricanes Team

New Zealand all-rounder, Jimmy Neesham will play in the Big Bash League for the first time after joining the Hobart Hurricanes for the 12th season. The Hurricanes announced on Tuesday that Neesham will join the team as an overseas replacement player.

Neesham has played 60 T20 Internationals for New Zealand, scoring 688 runs at a strike rate of 159.62 and taking 25 wickets at an average of 30.12. Neesham denied New Zealand Cricket's central contract earlier this year "on the basis of pre-arranged arrangements he had previously reached with international domestic leagues."

"I've heard amazing things about the Hurricanes' setup, and the list this year appears to be really good, so being able to play even a minor role in what I hope will be a successful tournament for the club is a fantastic opportunity for me. Many people think Tasmania is like a miniature New Zealand, so I'm looking forward to coming there, meeting the lads, and fulfilling the position that has been assigned to me for the squad," said Jimmy Neesham

