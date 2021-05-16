Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Don't Write Assumptions Based On 'Sources'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar India's pace bowler, took to Twitter on Saturday to refute rumours that he no longer wants to play Test cricket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar wasn't selected for India's Test squad for the upcoming England tour which stunned many people. This led to several speculations on social media, that the bowler has refused to play Test cricket.

In a caustic statement the bowler said that though he was not selected, he was trained to play all formats and in a stern note said that people should not go by assumption from sources with no credibility in any fewer words.

"There have been reports that I refuse to play Test cricket. To be clear, regardless of the team selection, I have always trained myself for all three formats and will continue to do so. Please don't write your assumptions based on "sources," Bhuvneshwar tweeted to put an end to all the rumours.

Bhunvneshwar, who has appeared in 21 Tests for India, last played in the longer format in January 2018 against South Africa. In the last few years, the seamer suffered multiple injuries, missing significant Test series both at home and abroad.