BGT 2023: Steve Smith Trolled After Nagpur Pitch Inspection Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: The first Test between India and Australia will be held in Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on February 9. Ahead of the series, there was a lot of drama on Indian pitches. Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy stated that "if India sets fair pitches, the visitors will win, if it ranks turners, India will win," which drew criticism.

Steve Smith and David Warner inspected the Nagpur pitch ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India.

Speaking at the press conference Smith said "Pretty dry, especially at one end. I believe it will take some spin, particularly from the left-arm spinner, to get it into our left-handers. There's a section that is quite dry. Aside from that, I can't really get a good gauge on it. I don't think there will be much bounce in the wicket; I think it will be very skiddy for the seamers, with some up-and-down movement as the game progresses. The cracks appeared to be extremely loose. I'm not sure - we'll have to wait and see,"

However, the images of Steve Smith and David Warner inspecting the pitch gone viral on social media and Indian fans have trolled Steve Smith.

