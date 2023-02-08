BGT 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Nagpur Pitch Controversy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia hasn't yet begun, but there were a lot of discussions about the Nagpur pitch where the teams will play the first Test match on February 9.

After certain images of the pitch circulated, the Australian media reported that India prepares the field differently in various sectors. There was a lot of backlash on social media over this. At the press conference prior to the Nagpur Test, Team India captain Rohit Sharma has broken his silence on the matter. Rohit that the attention should be on the game, not the pitch.

Rohit Sharma said - "Itna pitch maat dekho, cricket khelo. After all, the 22 men out there are all good players," Rohit replied to the question.

In terms of the pitch, Rohit conceded that the pitch will help spinners. As a result, he pointed out the significance of rotating strike. "It is critical to devise a strategy and find a solution. Everyone has a distinct approach. Some prefer to sweep, while others prefer to reverse or knock over the bowler. You must cycle your strikes and maybe retaliate. The captains would obviously try different things and change fields and bowlers. So you need to plan and play accordingly,” he added.

Also Read: Will Kuldeep, Shuban Play Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023?