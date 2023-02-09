BGT 2023: Rahul Dravid Celebrates Usman Khawaja’s Dismissal

Rahul Dravid, Team India's head coach, erupted in joy with delight when Mohammed Siraj delivered India's first breakthrough early on the first day of the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Siraj bowled an outswinger to Australia opener Usman Khawaja which hits his pad directly with his opening ball of the game. A loud lbw appeal was made, but umpire Nitin Menon did not appear persuaded. Siraj approached Rohit and persuaded him to appeal to DRS. Rohit talked to keeper KS Bharat and appealed for DRS. Three reds were displayed by the ball tracker. Captain Rohit and his squad erupted in joy following India's early triumph. Khawaja, who has been in excellent form recently, left for just one game.

A viral of Usman Khawaja's dismissal was circulated on social media in that head coach Rahul Dravid was seen happy after Mohammad Shami picked Usman Khawaja's wicket.

Here is the video: