BGT 2023: R Ashwin Second Indian Bowler To Achieve This Feat

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: In the first Test of the four-match series between India and Australia, Indian spinner R Ashwin took his 450th Test wicket. With his 450th wicket in his 89th Test match, Ashwin surpassed Kumble as the fastest Indian bowler to achieve this record. The Indian off-spinner is now the world's second-fastest bowler to amass 450 Test wickets, trailing only Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan, who accomplished the record in his 80th Test match.

Ashwin removed Alex Carey in the 54th over to achieve this feat. The off-spinner bowled Carey around the legs, breaking the partnership with Peter Handscomb that was threatening India. Ashwin is only the seventh bowler in Test history to have 450 Test wickets. He is also only the second Indian, after Anil Kumble, to have 450 Test wickets.

