BGT 2023: India vs Australia Probable Playing XI for 4th Test

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: India leads the Test series 2-1 against Australia. In the absence of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith led the Australians to their first win of the four-match Test series in Indore. Smith will now captain Australia in the series' final Test as well. The final Border-Gavaskar Test will begin on Thursday (March 9) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India is poised to bring bowler Mohammad Shami to the starting eleven for the Ahmedabad Test. In the third Test, the right-arm fast bowler was rested.

The Indian cricket team will now try to win the fourth Test to complete the series. A win in Ahmedabad would also enable Rohit Sharma's team to get to the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Team India is presently second in the World Touring Car rankings. Australia's nine-wicket victory over India was enough to secure their place in the WTC finals.

Match Date: March 9

Match Time: 9:30 AM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Streaming Details: The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and the online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar

Probable Playing 11:

India:

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia:

Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

Also Read: Umesh Yadav and Wife Tanya Blessed With Baby Girl