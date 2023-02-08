BGT 2023: IND vs AUS 1st Test Probable Playing XI, Head To Head Records and Nagpur Pitch Report

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: The crucial Test series between India and Australia starts on February 9 at Nagpur. If India wins this Test series either 3-0 or by 2-1 India will secure a spot in World Test Championship and also Indian team will become the number 1 team in ICC Rankings in all formats. On the other hand, Australia is eying to win the BGT series to break the consuctive loss in BGT. India won three consecutive series. Furthermore, in 2021, India achieved history by winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second time in a row in Australia.

India will be missing their prolific wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, who has been a key contributor to India's recent Test triumphs. Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, and Nathan Lyon will be crucial to Australia's chances of victory.

Here are the all details about IND vs AUS 1st Test:

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Nagpur is typical of a subcontinental wicket, with batting being reasonably simple in the early parts of the game and spinners dominating as the game goes. So far, the VCA Stadium in Nagpur has held six Test matches, with India winning four, drawing one, and losing one against South Africa.

Head-to-Head Records:

Total number of matches played: 102

Matches won by IND: 30

Matches won by AUS: 43

Matches played in India: 50 (IND 21, AUS 13)

India predicted playing 11:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Koli, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav/Shubman Gill, KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj

Aus predicted playing 11:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland

