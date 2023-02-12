BGT 2023: David Warner Likely To be Dropped For 2nd Test

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: India beat Australia by an inning and 32 runs in Nagpur. Following their defeat in the first Test, Australia may make significant changes to the squad for the second Test match, which begins on February 17 in Delhi. As per reports in the Australian media, David Warner is likely to be benched and Travis Head will be included in the squad.

Warner played 102 Test matches with 8143 runs at 45.74, including 25 centuries. His record in India is an average of 399 runs from nine matches at 22.16, with a maximum score of 71. While Head has yet to play a Test in India, his record away from Australia is unimpressive.

Meanwhile, Australia has called up left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann to replace legspinner Mitchell Swepson, who has returned home for the birth of his child. Kuhnemann has played four One-Day Internationals for Australia but has yet to play a Test match.

Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed that left-arm bowler Mitchell Starc will take part in the second Test. However, the management is still doubtful about Cameron Green and Josh Hazelwood's availability.

