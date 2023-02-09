BGT 2023: Check Netizens Reaction After Siraj, Shami Give Brilliant Start To India

Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami got India off to a flying start in the opening Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia on Thursday in Nagpur. The pacers who started the bowling for India after Australia chose to bat struck early, dismissing both openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner within the first three overs.

Warner was out on the first ball of Shami's third over. A ball from around the wicket raced through the bat-pad gap to uproot the off-stump and cleaned him up. Before the start of the series, they were high discussions about the pitch and spinner, but pacers rattled the Australian openers. Netizens applauded the pacers after picking two crucial wickets.

Here are the reactions:

Also Read: BGT 2023: Can Players Break These Records in IND vs AUS 1st Test

So much chirp around spin rank turner pitch & puzzling the minds for Ausies.



Shami Siraj had different plans.

Early morning Fast bowling spells were a treat to watch. 🇮🇳#INDvsAUS #BGT2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/ZQgOCk5gZK — Kabira (@kabiraxp) February 9, 2023