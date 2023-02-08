BGT 2023: Can Players Break These Records in IND vs AUS 1st Test

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: The highly anticipated first Test of the four-match series between India and Australia will take place on Thursday, February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023 is crucial for both teams since their prospects of reaching the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 are dependent on the results of the next four matches.

Here are the records that could break during India vs Australia 1st Test:

1. Virat Kohli is only 64 runs away from being the sixth player in international cricket history to surpass 25,000 runs.

2. If Steve Smith, scores a century in the first Test he would equal Sachin Tendulkar's Border-Gavaskar Trophy century record. Smith has 8 hundreds in 28 innings throughout 14 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, whereas Sachin has 9 triple-digit scores in 34 Tests.

3. Ravichandran Ashwin, the renowned off-spinner, only needs one more wicket to reach 450 in Test cricket.

4. Nathan Lyon needs six more wickets in the first Test to become only the third bowler in history to capture 100 or more wickets.

If the Men in Blue wins the Border Gavaskar Trophy, India will become the No.1 team in ICC rankings in all formats and also Indian team can secure a World Test Championship final spot.

Also Read: BGT 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Nagpur Pitch Controversy