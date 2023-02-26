BGT 2023: Cameron Green Ready For 3rd Test

Cameron Green has declared himself fit for the third Test match in Indore, as Australia prepares for the big game. Green, who was injured during the Boxing Day Test, has yet to play on the international stage, but he is now ready to go in what will be a do-or-die game for the visitors, with a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) on the line.

"Everything is going smooth. I was so close in the last game, but I think having an extra week has helped a lot. I'm 100 percent ready to go," Green said of his fitness for the third Test.

Australia's squad has been depleted by a series of injuries and missed opportunities, as they are already missing David Warner and Josh Hazlewood due to injury concerns. On the other hand, skipper Pat Cummins confirmed on Friday (February 24) that he will miss the Indore Test due to family obligations.

India leading the series 2-0 and the third Test match will be played at Indore on March 1.