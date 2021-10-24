Best Places to Enjoy India-Pakistan World Cup Match in Hyderabad

The world is waiting to watch the nerve-wracking match between India and Pakistan. The match will take place on October 24 at 7.30 pm at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After nearly three years, the arch-rivals will meet each other in today's match. For India, the first match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is against Pakistan. So, there are high expectations for today's match.

After the bookings opened, the match tickets for India and Pakistan were sold in one hour. This means we can understand people are excited to watch the match.

Also Read: How Many World Cup Games Has India Won Against Pakistan?

It is known that the T20 World Cup shifted to Dubai because of the COVID situation in India. But for Indians, there is no need to worry. You can get that stadium-like feeling and watch the live streaming in India too. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, open screenings are arranged.

Coming to Hyderabad, people are getting ready to witness the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan. If you watch these types of thrilling matches with fans and friends, you can enjoy them a lot. To attract all those fans and to give the live experience, a number of live telecast screens are arranged in Hyderabad.

In Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Kondapur, open screenings are arranged. The open screens are being arranged in restaurants, pubs, hotels, and gated communities in Hyderabad.