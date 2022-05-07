Bengaluru, It's Time To Gear Up For TCS10K With ASICS
Put on your running shoes as ASICS partners with Tata Consultancy Services to host its TCS10K run in Bengaluru, this May.
After a two-year hiatus, the 14th edition of TCS10K is back with registrations open for participants. For the first time, the event will be conducted in two formats: on-ground and a virtual app-based run with ASICS as its official Sports Goods Partner. The event will witness the world’s leading distance runners along with amateurs from around the globe.
Uplift the positive energy and experience the joy of running with ASICS.
Bengaluru, get ready - Let’s Have A Blast!
Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium
Day & Date: Sunday, 15th May 2022
Time: 6:00 am
Also Read: First Match Fixing Allegation in IPL 2022, Deets Inside