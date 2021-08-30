Bengal Cricketer Akash Deep Replaces RCB Player Washington Sundar For IPL Phase 2 in UAE

Due to a finger injury, Washington Sundar will not be playing the IPL 2021 UAE leg. He has been replaced in the RCB camp by fast bowler Akash Deep. Sundar has been with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team since the 2018 season but now due to the injury, he will have to retire from the rest of the 2021 IPL matches.

While the practice match between County Select XI and the Indians, Washington was hit on his right-hand finger with a sharp lifter from Mohammed Siraj. He was taken to the hospital where it was said that he has suffered a fracture.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 due to a finger injury. Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal and net bowler with the franchise has been named as a replacement," RCB said in a statement.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on September 19 in the UAE with the first match of the second phase between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Not just RCB but other teams are making changes as well. Even Mumbai Indians and CSK have changed the players. In RCB, Australia's Adam Zampa was replaced by Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dushmantha Chameera replaced Daniel Sams, the left-arm fast George Garton came in place of Kane Richardson, and Tim David replaced New Zealand's, Finn Allen.