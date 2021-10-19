BCCI Won't Cancel India-Pakistan Match, Will Adhere to ICC Commitment

Rajeev Shukla, vice president of the BCCI, has responded to the demands to cancel the India-Pakistan match at the ICC T20 World Cup, saying that he condemns the attacks in the Kashmir valley but the board cannot back out of an international commitment.

There have been demands to cancel the upcoming India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, with Union Minister Giriraj Singh requesting a reconsideration due to the two countries' tense relationship.

India will face archrival Pakistan in their first Super 12 match on October 24 in Dubai. Countries could not back out of commitments made in tournaments organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), said Shukla. Shukla also emphasized the importance of holding terrorist organizations accountable and vowed that strict action would be taken against such organizations.

"We strongly condemn the attacks (J&K) Terrorist organizations should face harsh penalties. In terms of the match, you cannot refuse to play against anyone under the ICC's international commitments. You must compete in ICC tournaments," According to Rajeev Shukla.