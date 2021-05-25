BCCI Will Contribute 2000 Oxygen Concentrators Towards India's COVID Relief

The BCCI will donate 2000 10-litre oxygen concentrators towards India's efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, India is facing Covid second wave, registering 250,000 new cases per day on average for the last seven days.

The board will distribute the concentrators throughout India over the next few months in the hopes that essential medical assistance and treatment will be given to vulnerable people, and that this program will help to minimize the havoc wreaked by the pandemic" BCCI shared in a statement.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, "The BCCI recognizes the critical role that the medical and healthcare communities have played and continue to play in the war against the virus. They have truly been frontline heroes, doing everything they could to protect us. The Board has always prioritized health and safety, and it remains committed to the cause”.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, in March 2020, during the first wave, the BCCI had contributed Rs 51 crore to the 'PM Cares Fund'